Wayne Rooney makes bold Derby County transfer claim

Wayne Rooney has revealed that in an ideal world he would bring in eight new signings to Derby County before the transfer deadline.

The Rams have had a very disrupted summer, with off-field issues preventing the boss from strengthening the squad in the way he wanted.

Whilst some deals have been finalised in recent weeks, Derby have only been able to bring in free transfers, and they are also restricted in terms of what they can play the players.

As a result, several youngsters have been part of the matchday squad this season, with Rooney still hopeful of making new additions in the coming weeks.

Speaking to reporter Ryan Conway, he even went as far to say that he would like eight new players if he could, although he acknowledged that won’t happen as the Rams are once again unable to conclude deals currently.

“If I’m being honest, I’d like to bring eight more players in. Right now I can’t bring one in. We made plans in pre season but we’ve had to adjust them.”

The verdict

You have to feel sympathy for Rooney because, as he mentions, he would’ve had big plans in place going into the new season but issues out of his control have stopped him bringing in the players he would’ve initially targeted.

Instead, he’s had to look for bargains and put together a team that consists of people who had been free agents.

Clearly, the squad are short in key areas, and Rooney stating that he would want another eight players is probably a bit excessive but it’s another reminder of what he’s had to deal with this summer.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.