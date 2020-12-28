Interim Derby County boss Wayne Rooney has claimed that the Rams won’t be in the bottom three of the Championship table come the end of the season.

The Pride Park club currently occupy 22nd place after a turbulent start to the current campaign with a lack of form seeing Philip Cocu depart the club amidst uncertainties over a potential takeover that is still seemingly far from being resolved.

Rooney has been in charge ever since and has seen results improve slightly during his tenure, perhaps offering some rest bite to what has been an awful first half of the season for a club which previously had hopes of reaching the play-offs last season.

Speaking to the Derby Telegraph, Rooney was quick to send out a defiant message about his team:

“We won’t be there (in the bottom three) at the end of the season.

“Of course we want to bring in a few players in January, but I am confident in this group of players.

16 questions about Wayne Rooney that Derby County fans may struggle to get correct – Can you get full marks?

1 of 16 What year was Wayne Rooney born? 1985 1986 1987 1988

“I wouldn’t make that statement if I didn’t feel we would get out of it.

“The lads have been great. We have got a lot of quality in the team and I fully believe in my ability to get us out of it.”

The Rams head into tomorrow’s away clash at Birmingham City on the back of winning just three of their league fixtures this term, just one more than bottom placed club Wycombe Wanderers.

The Verdict

It’s all very well and good saying that your players will get out of the situation they find themselves in but at the same time those words have to transpire into action on the pitch.

Derby are still very much in the mire despite winning two of their previous five and January will certainly come as a welcome boost for everyone at Pride Park as they eye up bringing in new additions.

Rooney must have some say on who the club is looking to bring in and surely the fact he is even talking about new signings hints that he may not be going anywhere.

Time will tell but one things for sure, January is going to be a huge month for all those associated with the football club.