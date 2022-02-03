Wayne Rooney makes bold Derby County claim after Huddersfield Town defeat

Wayne Rooney has told Derbyshire Live that last night’s defeat to Huddersfield Town has actually boosted his belief that Derby County can survive this season.

The Rams fell to a 2-0 defeat in Yorkshire last night, with Richard Stearman seeing a red card after just three minutes.

Derby defended resolutely in what was an uphill task from the very start, with Duane Holmes opening the scoring in the 75th minute via a massive deflection.

Jordan Rhodes then reacted first after Ryan Allsop had denied Danny Ward to double his side’s advantage and secure all three points for the hosts.

Speaking to Derbyshire Live after yesterday’s defeat, Rooney said: “We had to try and adjust and adapt, which I thought we did really well.

“We frustrated Huddersfield and made it very difficult for them to create clear-cut chances, and then a huge deflection for the first goal makes it tough for us before the second goal killed the game off.

“But what I will say is I think tonight has given me more hope that we will stay in this division.

“When I am seeing a group of players working as hard as they are working, not giving in even at 2-0. When I am seeing players working, chasing and working back into position, it is a good feeling for a manager to know the players are fighting for you, for the club.”

The verdict

Derby remain seven points from escaping the relegation zone but they have picked up 14 in their last eight games.

The Rams have battled well when required to, but for the vast majority of the campaign, they have played some excellent football and have taken games to their opposition.

They have been dealt some big blows on the injury front at times this season, whilst they have seen the experienced heads of Phil Jagielka and Graeme Shinnie depart in January.

However, Derby have dealt with every little setback incredibly well, with the character and ability within the squad certainly a reason for positivity.