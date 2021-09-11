Wayne Rooney makes Birmingham City claim after Derby’s defeat at St Andrew’s

Birmingham City did not deserve to beat Derby County at St Andrew’s on Friday night.

That’s according to Derby manager Wayne Rooney, who feels that a draw would have been a fairer result in that match.

It was the Blues who took a half time lead when Scott Hogan fired home after an error from Lee Buchanan, before Jeremie Bela’s strike with less than ten minutes remaining sealing all three points for Lee Bowyer’s side.

Now though, it seems Rooney believes that a point apiece for the two sides would have been a more appropriate outcome from the game.

Giving his thoughts on the match after full-time, the Rams boss was quoted by The Birmingham Mail as telling Sky Sports: “Frustrating really. We played some OK stuff but we didn’t really create that many clear-cut chances, so that was frustrating.

“On the other hand, I don’t think Birmingham did enough to win the game. The mistake for the first goal, and the second goal, we gave the ball away twice for their two goals.

“We weren’t at our best tonight so we didn’t deserve to win but I still feel Birmingham really didn’t do enough.”

Following that result, Birmingham are now fourth in the Championship with 11 points from their six league games so far this season.

Derby meanwhile, sit 16th in the second-tier standings, having taken just six points from their six league outings so far.

The Verdict

You might not find many agreeing with Rooney here, certainly those of a Birmingham persuasion.

Admittedly, this may not have been a vintage performance from Bowyer’s side, but they did look to relatively in their position throughout the course of the match.

Indeed, while Derby may have handed Birmingham the chances from which they scored, both Hogan and Bela still had to be clinical to finish them, and were certainly that when the openings came their way.

As a result, regardless of what Rooney thinks, the Blues will no doubt be pleased with their work on Friday night, and indeed, over the course of the start of the season so far.