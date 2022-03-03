Wayne Rooney makes big Derby County claim after Cardiff City defeat

Derby County manager Wayne Rooney has claimed ‘no-one’ wants Derby County in the Championship next season after his side’s 1-0 defeat to Cardiff City.

The Rams suffered a late defeat in the Welsh capital on Tuesday night, with Uche Ikpeazu scoring an 85th minute winner for the home side.

Speaking after the match, Rooney’s frustration could clearly be felt.

“Referee decisions I felt all game were not good enough. Fourth official – a lack of respect in how he speaks to you,” said Rooney via Yorkshire Post.

“No-one wants us in the Championship next season. That’s been clear all season. We’ve had our punishment, but ultimately, I think, the real punishment is going to League One.”

Derby County are fighting against all odds to retain their Championship status after being deducted a total of 21 points by the EFL this season.

Quiz: Are these 19 Derby County facts genuine or fake?

1 of 19 1) Derby were formed in 1884. Real Fake

Despite the deduction, Rooney’s Rams are within 8 points of safety – much closer than anybody could have reasonably expected given the deficit they had to make up.

Continuing to vent his frustration, Rooney appeared to suggest that his side exceeding expectations was having an influence on decisions on the pitch.

“We’ve exceeded a lot of people’s expectations and it’s caused issues.” he said.

“I need to ask questions because they deserve a bit more protection than they are getting.”

Derby face Barnsley in a crucial relegation match on Saturday, with The Reds just two points above them in the Championship table.

Off the pitch, things remain bleak for The Rams, with the EFL warning their future remains in doubt unless there is funding in place for the remainder of this season.

The Verdict

Wayne Rooney’s argument on whether or not Uche Ikpeazu had fouled Curtis Davies in the build up to the Cardiff goal on Tuesday quickly got forgotten when he made an even bigger statement.

Claiming that nobody wants Derby in the Championship this season is a huge claim to make, but if you put yourself in Rooney’s shoes, you can see why it would feel that way.

He is fighting against all odds and has taken Derby far closer than many expected this season – yet his side still have a mountain to climb, both on and off the pitch.

Every point is crucial for The Rams at this stage and that’s perhaps why Rooney’s frustrations showed after conceding a controversial late goal on Tuesday night.