Wayne Rooney makes big claim on Derby County’s upcoming fixture with Peterborough

Wayne Rooney has claimed that this weekend’s upcoming clash with Peterborough United is the biggest of Derby County’s season.

The Rams face Peterborough on Saturday afternoon with only three points separating the sides.

Speaking ahead of the game, Rooney played up the importance of the game, and urged fans to give the team their full support.

Rooney also revealed that he wants the players to relish the challenge of playing in such a big game and that he was looking forward to the contest.

“This is our biggest game of the season. Each one from now on will be,” said Rooney, via Derby County’s Twitter account.

“We know this is a huge match and we think the fans will sell out the home tickets.

“We need the supporters to be really vocal on Saturday.

“I’ve told the players it’s a must-win game and to enjoy the occasion. I know I will.

“I’ve always said we’ll know by the end of February if we have a realistic chance of staying up.

“I’d rather be in our position in this relegation battle than anyone else’s.”

Derby received a boost to their survival chances on Wednesday night.

Rivals Reading and Peterborough played out a dull and uninspiring 0-0 draw that allowed neither to open up a gap to the Rams.

It leaves Derby five points away from an unlikely escape from relegation.

Given their recent form relative to their rivals it is easy to consider them the favourites to stay in the division for next season.

This weekend’s game takes place at Pride Park, where the fans will no doubt he out in full force to back their side.

The Verdict

That Derby are even within touching distance of safety already goes to show how poor Reading and Peterborough have been this season.

Their tepid 0-0 draw was a prime example of two sides unable to put up a fight against the inevitable.

Playing in such big matches back to back will likely leave Peterborough quite drained going into this game, giving Derby the advantage physically.

Derby have also shown much more interest in digging their way out of this relegation scrap than their rivals, which should give them a mental edge going into this crunch clash.