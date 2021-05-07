Wayne Rooney makes big claim ahead of crucial Derby County vs Sheffield Wednesday fixture

Derby County boss Wayne Rooney has stated that tomorrow’s game with Sheffield Wednesday is as big as any fixture he has been involved in during his career in football.

The former Manchester United man is a legend in English football, having won the Champions League and numerous Premier League titles with the Red Devils, as well as featuring on the biggest stage for his country.

However, in his relatively short managerial career, Rooney could see his Derby side relegated tomorrow when they take on the Owls.

Simply put, Derby know they will go down if they lose, although they will survive if they win, whilst a draw won’t be enough if Rotherham beat Cardiff.

So, a massive afternoon of football awaits and after telling Derbyshire Live it was one of the biggest games he has been involved in, Rooney urged his players to thrive under the pressure of this one-off game.

“It is a cup final. I’ve said to the players if they cannot get themselves up for this game they can leave the building now. There is pressure in every game in football, and in life. Embrace it.”

The verdict

The fact Rooney is talking up the importance of this game considering the career he has had shows just how important it is.

It will also have further implications for him, as it will be hard to bounce back as a manager if he has a relegation with Derby on his CV.

For now though, his only focus will be on Derby, the players and the fans. They have it all in their own hands and they have to go out and get the result at Pride Park.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.