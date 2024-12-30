Wayne Rooney has conceded that his Plymouth Argyle future is uncertain, amid a very poor run of form.

He made those comments to Plymouth Live on Sunday evening after their 2-0 away loss at Oxford United - a result that has plunged them into further danger.

Last weekend's game at the Kassam Stadium was a real opportunity for the Pilgrims to claim three crucial points and overcome a fellow relegation candidate in the process.

Oxford may have won their Boxing Day game, but they had been poor under Des Buckingham during the latter stages of his reign and his successor Gary Rowett is still adjusting to life at the club.

Having seen the U's conceded twice after taking a 3-0 lead against Cardiff City, Plymouth would have known that they could have got themselves back in the game if they had gone behind in Oxfordshire.

But Argyle were unable to muster a response to Ciaron Brown and Przemyslaw Placheta's goals in the end - and that led to their defeat at the Kassam Stadium.

Things aren't getting any better for Rooney, who also saw his side suffer a 4-0 defeat away at Coventry City on Boxing Day, and the club are at the bottom of the Championship table.

Championship table (21st-24th) Team P GD Pts 21 Hull City 24 -10 22 22 Cardiff City 23 -15 21 23 Portsmouth 22 -14 20 24 Plymouth Argyle 23 -29 18 (As of December 30th, 2024)

Wayne Rooney speaks out on Plymouth Argyle future

Rooney, who did a good job at Derby County but suffered majorly at Birmingham City last term, may be dreading the sack again.

And casting potential doubt over his future at Home Park, when asked whether he would consider his potential at Plymouth, he said: "I think you have to look at every possible outcome. I think that's normal with the results we are going through.

"You have to feel can you turn it around, have you got the players to turn it around, can I turn it around, can the coaches turn it around.

"That's all stuff we really have to look at."

Simon Hallett may have a decision to make at Plymouth Argyle

Simon Hallett made the bold decision to appoint Rooney in the summer.

It was a big gamble because of what happened at Birmingham.

He may have done well at Derby, but Liam Rosenior was credited with some of the Rams' success and without Rosenior at St Andrew's, the former England international struggled massively.

Plymouth, who don't have the most resources, need someone who can squeeze the very best out of their players.

Rooney isn't doing that at this stage and results continue to be poor. Mick Phelan may come and rescue things as his assistant, but Hallett may have to make a change in the dugout soon if results fail to improve.