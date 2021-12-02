Wayne Rooney makes admission about Tom Lawrence’s Derby County future amid exit talk

Derby County manager Wayne Rooney has admitted that he believes that Tom Lawrence wants to stay at the club.

A report by the Daily Mail last month suggested that the Rams were willing to let the Wales international leave on a free transfer in January due to the fact that he is currently earning £37,000-per-week.

Championship sides Swansea City, AFC Bournemouth, Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion are all believed to keeping tabs on Lawrence’s situation at Pride Park.

Yet to find a new owner, Derby are still in administration and thus may need to part ways with some of their key assets in the upcoming window in order to cut costs.

Lawrence has been a stand-out performer for the Rams in recent weeks as he has helped his side produce some positive displays in the Championship.

In his last five appearances for the club, the winger has netted three goals whilst he also chipped in with two assists for his team-mates.

Currently bottom of the Championship standings, Derby will be determined to bounce back from their defeat to Queens Park Rangers earlier this week by securing all three points in their showdown with Bristol City tomorrow.

Ahead of this fixture, Rooney has revealed that he believes Lawrence is happy to stay with the Rams.

Quiz: Have each of these 24 ex-Derby County academy players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 24 Has former Derby County man Will Hughes ever played in the Premier League? Yes No

Speaking in his pre-match press conference for the club’s clash with the Robins (as cited by the Derby Telegraph) about the winger, Rooney said: “I know Tom, I know he wants to be here.”

The Verdict

Whilst Lawrence’s long-term future at Derby remains uncertain due to the fact that his current contract is set to expire next summer, Rooney’s comment about the winger should offer the club’s supporters some re-assurance heading into January.

With the Rams seemingly reluctant to part ways with Lawrence, it will be intriguing to see whether the former Leicester City man is capable of maintaining his consistency at this level in the coming months.

Currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.98 in the Championship, the 27-year-old will fancy his chances of adding to the eight direct goal contributions that he has produced at this level during the current campaign in Saturday’s meeting with the Robins.

By securing all three points at Ashton Gate, Derby could use the confidence gained from this result to close the gap between them and safety in the Championship over the Christmas period.