Highlights Wayne Rooney is being considered as a potential replacement for John Eustace at Birmingham City if Eustace leaves.

Birmingham City's new owners are aiming to make a high-profile appointment to help the club return to the Premier League after years of struggle.

Rooney, currently the head coach of MLS team DC United, has expressed frustration over the lack of contact regarding his contract extension and is uncertain about his future at the club.

English footballing legend Wayne Rooney has been touted for the Birmingham City job - after it emerged that current Blues boss John Eustace was being heavily considered by Rangers.

Rangers gaffer Michael Beale has come under scrutiny massively in recent weeks, with some poor results having left the Ibrox outfit struggling in all competitions. A 7-3 play-off aggregate defeat to PSV Eindhoven means that they won’t be in the group stages of the Champions League for the upcoming season, whilst a 1-0 loss to Kilmarnock on the opening day of the campaign and a similar defeat to Old Firm rivals Celtic at the weekend has left them four points behind in the title race already.

Due to huge spending in the summer, some fans are already calling for Beale’s head with some inept displays - with Eustace being primed as the top target to replace him. And that could lead Rooney back to the Midlands to sign a deal with Blues, according to the Telegraph.

What is the latest news on Wayne Rooney's potential move to Birmingham City?

The report from the Daily Telegraph states that Birmingham’s new owners, US-based company ‘Shelby Companies Limited’, have discussed making a high-profile appointment after they took over the second city club in July.

Rooney has been identified as a ‘genuine contender’ with the club aiming to return to the Premier League after 13 years of tumult in the second tier.

The Manchester United legend is currently the head coach of MLS outfit DC United, though he admitted his future at the club was uncertain with his contract set to expire in December.

Eustace is not close to being sacked with The Blues currently sat fourth in the Championship without defeat so far in their five games, but with Rangers and Swansea making checks on his situation over the summer - the latter instead opting for Michael Duff - other managers have been sounded out.

What has Wayne Rooney said about his future at DC United?

Speaking to the Washington Post, Rooney admitted that he was ‘frustrated’ that contract talks hadn’t taken place to extend his deal in the American capital.

He said: "I am slightly disappointed and frustrated that there has been no contact for two months.

"We asked about a new deal. We can sit down and talk about it. We haven’t heard back.

"Either way, I can take whatever the situation is. I was hoping we would have, either way, at least spoken about it. That hasn’t been the case.

"We asked to sit down and speak because planning for next season needs to go ahead. So we asked two months ago where everything was at, are we moving forward or not moving forward — if that’s the case from their point of view — and we haven’t heard back. That’s frustrating."

Would Wayne Rooney be a good appointment at Birmingham City?

It's fair to say Rooney wasn't dealt with the best of hands in his previous Championship managerial spell.

He was appointed at the Derby County helm back in November 2020 with the Rams bottom of the table, but he dragged them to safety on the final day of the season with an enthralling 3-3 draw against Sheffield Wednesday.

The season after was even tougher. Derby were awarded a 21-point deduction for entering administration, and they only finished seven points behind 21st-placed Reading - meaning they would have finished 14 points above the drop zone if they’d not been docked points, an impressive feat given the young squad Rooney had to contend with.

Birmingham have a much better squad than Derby did when Rooney was manager, and with no financial difficulties at the moment, they would be able to back the Everton hero should he mount a promotion charge at St. Andrew's.