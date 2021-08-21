Wayne Rooney leaves door open for Derby County player to make exit before transfer window shuts

Derby County manager Wayne Rooney has left the door open for goalkeeper David Marshall to leave the Rams before the summer transfer window closes.

Marshall has been relegated down to third-choice goalkeeper for the Rams at the start of the new Championship season.

That comes with Ryan Allsop having arrived on a free transfer as one of the players that Derby have been able to bring into the club to address the lack of numbers in their squad.

Kelle Roos has been Rooney’s clear first choice between the sticks in the Championship and he has managed to start all three of their opening matches in the league.

The keeper managed to keep his first clean sheet of the campaign in the Rams’ 1-0 win at Hull City in midweek.

It has previously been suggested by Rooney that Marshall faces an important decision to make over his long-term future this summer with him being Derby’s current third-choice goalkeeper.

Quiz: Have Derby County won or lost more against each of these 25 English teams?

1 of 25 Have Derby County won or lost more games against Fulham? Won more Lost more Equal

Speaking to Derbyshire Live ahead of the Rams’ clash with Middlesbrough, Rooney stated that Marshall needs to continue to train in the right way and bide his time for his chance this term. Although he also admitted that if a club comes in for him he would not stand in his way of leaving.

“He is in everyday training. At the minute, he is behind Kelle (Roos) and Ryan (Allsop) but he needs to stay professional, come in and do his work everyday and be ready when called upon.

“I am sure he wants to play, everyone wants to play football and be involved, but if things change I am not going to sit here and say he’s not available because I can’t deny him the opportunity to play, if that opportunity comes elsewhere. If things don’t happen he is part of our squad and we will need him at some point.”

The verdict

This seems like a very sensible approach from Rooney towards Marshall’s situation. It is clear that the Scotland international is not going to be entrusted to be the Rams’ first-choice goalkeeper this season barring an injury crisis.

That is why they must remain open to him potentially leaving the club to get first-team games.

Marshall is undoubtedly a quality goalkeeper when he is at his best and he has shown that during his time with Derby, but there have also been occasions where he has made individual errors that have cost the Rams vital points.

The keeper is not the type to down tools and you would expect him to follow Rooney’s advice here and continue to work hard behind the scenes in training and wait to see if he gets the chance to come into the team at some point during the campaign.

It would be a surprise though if there were not at least one or two sides circling for Marshall given his potential availability and he could be a smart pick up for a number of clubs that might be in need of bolstering their options between the sticks.