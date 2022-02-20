Wayne Rooney issues three-word message after Derby County’s big win over Peterborough

Wayne Rooney took to Instagram send a defiant message to Derby fans after their 1-0 win over Peterborough on Saturday.

Derby managed to overcome a stubborn Peterborough as Louie Sibley scored the winner two minutes into stoppage, handing the Rams a much needed three points over their relegation rivals.

It was a huge win for the Rams managed as anything other than three points would have meant losing ground on Reading after their win over Preston.

It was a tense game that Derby dominated as both sides were reduced to ten men.

Hayden Coulson was shown a second yellow card for a challenge on Festy Ebosele in the first half before Derby winger Tom Lawrence was dismissed in the 47th minute for late challenge on Nathan Thompson.

Despite this setback, the Rams continued to push for the winner in difficult conditions.

Luke Plange went closest as his shot was shown to be within millimetres from crossing the line and fans would have been forgiven for thinking it wasn’t to be. However, academy product Louie Sibley grabbed the winner, firing an effort past goalkeeper Steven Benda in stoppage-time.

Derby moved above Peterborough on goal difference are now just five points off safety.

Reflecting on the win, manager Wayne Rooney shared a video of him celebrating on Instagram with the message: “We keep going.”

The Verdict

The message from Rooney epitomises the thoughts of every Derby fan.

Just keep going, take each game as it comes and keep working hard and his side are doing exactly that.

No one expected Derby to be anywhere near being able to escape relegation after everything they’ve encountered this season off the pitch.

But the fighting spirit and determination to get points has got everyone believing it’s possible.