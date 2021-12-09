Wayne Rooney issues thoughts on Derby’s Richard Keogh reunion ahead of Blackpool clash

Derby County welcome Blackpool to Pride Park this coming weekend, which means that Richard Keogh will be facing against his former club once again.

It’s not the first time since the ex-Rams skipper departed the club that he’s played against them, having featured for Huddersfield Town last season – a match in which Derby were 2-0 victors.

However it will be the first time that Keogh has returned since Mel Morris – the man who dismissed the defender from County in 2019 – put the club into administration.

Keogh was a passenger in a vehicle which was involved in an incident that saw team-mates Tom Lawrence and Mason Bennett found guilty of drink-driving, leaving the experienced centre-back with a serious knee injury which ruled him out for the rest of the 2019-20 campaign.

Morris found Keogh to be in breach of contract and terminated his employment for ‘gross misconduct’ – an action that was found to be unfair and in turn he was awarded £2.3 million in compensation.

There has been debate within the Rams fanbase as to what reaction Keogh will get when he appears for the Seasiders on Saturday afternoon, with some siding towards applauding him and others opting for a more critical approach.

Manager Wayne Rooney wasn’t at the club at the same time as the veteran defender but he’s hoping that Keogh is welcomed with open arms by fans.

“Personally, I hope he gets a good welcome,” Rooney revealed in his pre-match press conference, per DerbyshireLive’s blog (December 9, 13:43pm).

The Verdict

There’s no doubting that Keogh gave good service to Derby in his time there, and it was just unfortunate how it ended.

If Keogh didn’t suffer such a bad injury in the incident then he could feasibly still be with County, and the fact that he was awarded so much in compensation shows that Morris was wrong to sack him.

The majority seem to be leaning towards giving him a warm welcome back to Pride Park but not everyone is going to agree.

As a true experienced professional though Keogh will be focused on what happens on the pitch if he’s selected but hopefully Derby fans can show their respect to him without too many dissident voices.