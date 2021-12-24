Wayne Rooney issues strong verdict on Derby County takeover

Derby County boss Wayne Rooney has claimed it is “vital” for the future of the club that a new owner is installed before January.

Long-term frontrunner Chris Kirchner withdrew from the takeover race yesterday but the administrators revealed this morning that they expect to name a preferred bidder imminently after an increased bid from one of the remaining interested parties.

The January transfer window is just over a week away and with many clubs circling Derby could lose some of their brightest talents if a takeover is not completed by the end of December.

Speaking to Sky Sports yesterday, the Rams boss was clear that he felt that failing to have a new owner in place before the start of next month could have disastrous implications for the East Midlands club moving forward.

He said: “From my point of view, it is vital that we get it done as soon as possible.

“January is just around the corner, so we need really to get it done before then. That’s from my point of view but I do know the administrators are working extremely hard to get it done.”

Asked whether the administrators had informed him why their timeline had been delayed, he said: “I think sometimes in order to move forward it takes a little bit of time.

“From my point of view, as long as we can get this done before January that is not a problem because if we go into January and we haven’t got it done then it is the future of this football club we’re looking at. It’s vital that we do get it done.”

Can you name which club Derby County sold these 26 players to?

1 of 26 Who did Derby sell Jayden Bogle to? Sheffield United Sheffield Wednesday Leeds United Burnley

Lee Buchanan, Max Bird, Jason Knight, Jack Stretton, and Louie Sibley are among the young players to be linked with the exit door, while captain Tom Lawrence and out-of-favour goalkeeper David Marshall are two other candidates to depart.

Having been deducted a total of 21 points this season, Derby are currently bottom of the Championship and 17 points adrift of safety meaning they look destined to be a League One team next season.

The Verdict

These are strong words from Rooney but he is bang on here and you feel his comments will be echoed by the majority of Derby fans.

Any takeover at this point would be massive for the club but getting one done before the start of January could stop significant damage being done in the transfer window.

The administrators are, of course, within their rights to cash in on players to keep Derby going while they search for a new owner but the Rams could lose the talents that their future was supposed to be built around.

The likes of Knight, Sibley, Bird, and Buchanan have already become key players so not only would the East Midlands club be robbed of a chance to see them develop at Pride Park, their hopes of getting out of League One next season would take a massive blow.