Wayne Rooney issues request to Derby County supporters ahead of final game v Cardiff City

Derby County have exceeded all expectations to pick up 55 points from 45 games heading into their final encounter of the season this afternoon.

Wayne Rooney’s men have defied all conceptions of squad depth, experience and club stability to put together an inspirational campaign with a group of largely very exciting young players.

The Rams would be 14 points clear of the bottom three heading into the last game if it was not for the 21 points they have had deducted, and it looks likely that Rooney will stay put to fight for promotion next season, if their off-pitch situation takes care of itself.

Rooney had issued a request to the supporters in attendance this afternoon when he spoke to DerbyshireLive.

He said: “It is incredible, the fans have been immense all season, the support they have shown the team in such difficult circumstances has been incredible.

“The players and the staff at the end of the game want to show our appreciation to the fans and walk round the pitch to show our thanks to what they have brought to us all season.

“So it is important the fans stay in the stands and allow us to show our appreciation because we really do want to show them how much they have meant to us this season.”

In spite of the club’s league position, it feels like the supporters, the squad and the manager have a greater sense of togetherness than has been present in a very long time, and that should take them some way towards a positive 2022/23 campaign.

The Verdict

The ultimate Derby County end of season quiz – We’ll be impressed if you score above 80% on this

1 of 25 Who was Derby's first game of the season against? Middlesbrough Huddersfield Town Hull City Peterborough United

The Rams have the chance to go out in style when they welcome Cardiff City to Pride Park.

The Bluebirds snatched a vital 1-0 win in the reverse fixture thanks to a late Uche Ikpeazu finish, after Derby had the better chances in the second half.

It is very hard to think of a more honourable relegation than that of Derby this season and, sadly, for many of the current squad, this afternoon will be the final time they represent the club.

Cardiff have pulled away from the drop conversation in the Championship very well in the second half of the season, and Steve Morison will be looking to finish strong in building towards his first full season in management next term.