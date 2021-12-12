Wayne Rooney issues plea to Derby County administrators

Derby County manager Wayne Rooney has urged the club’s administrators to push through a deal to sell the Rams to American businessman Chris Kirchner, per the Daily Mirror’s James Nursey.

County have been under the control of administrators since September when owner Mel Morris decided to take the measures after deciding he could not fund the club any longer.

There have been several suitors interested in saving County but the main name that has come to the fore is Kirchner, who founded and is the chair of a global logistics technology company.

Quiz: What club did Derby County sign each of these 29 players from?

1 of 29 David Marshall? Cardiff City Hull City Norwich City Wigan Athletic

Having attended multiple Derby matches already, Kirchner is thought to be the front-runner to take over but as the weeks pass by and 2022 gets closer, the club’s issues do not seem to be getting resolved any time soon.

Kirchner has not spoken publicly on the potential deal for nearly two weeks now and this past week the administrators announced their intentions to not only select a preferred bidder but also to settle disputes with HMRC, Middlesbrough and Wycombe Wanderers – the latter two who are threatening legal action.

Rooney though seemingly wants a quick resolution to proceedings and with Kirchner being the only party who has shown proof of funds to the EFL, per Alan Nixon, he has seemingly backed the American to be the next man to be in charge at Pride Park.

The Verdict

It’s clear to see why Rooney wants things sorted out as soon as possible because the uncertainty cannot be good for anyone at the club.

Kirchner is clearly desperate to get things done and so is the manager, however until the issues with HMRC and the clubs who are unhappy about the situation are resolved then things could be strung out further.

Even though it looks like Derby are probably resigned to League One next season, that’s not a certainty just yet and if a new owner is in place who can give the ex-Man Utd legend the funds to strengthen the squad, there could be a great escape.

Rooney though will likely not get his wish anytime soon though and it could be at least another month before we see the club come out of administration for good.