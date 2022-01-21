Wayne Rooney issues his derby day advice for the Rams ahead of Nottingham Forest match

Wayne Rooney has given his derby day advice to his Derby County players ahead of crunch Nottingham Forest clash.

The Rams’ manager has made it clear to his squad what it means to play in a big game like this. The stakes will be high, but Rooney has made sure to emphasis how important it is for players to enjoy occasions such as this.

“‘Let’s have fun tomorrow,’ was my message to the players this morning. I’ve played in this derby, and the Manchester and Merseyside derbies too,” said Rooney, via the club’s official Twitter account.

“The best way to get a good result is to enjoy these games. We’re confident and need to keep doing what we have been.

“There are three points at stake and we have to try not to be too emotional. We’ve got to keep playing the right way, with intensity and making ourselves hard to beat.

“As I’ve said all along, come the end of February we’ll know whether this escape is doable.”

Quiz: Have each of these 25 ex-Derby County players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 25 Has former Derby County man Will Hughes ever played in the Premier League? Yes No

Derby are going into this weekend’s fixture 23rd in the table, following their win over Sheffield United last weekend. That victory took the side above Barnsley in the table and within eight points of safety.

Nottingham Forest also won last weekend, beating Millwall 1-0 courtesy of a late Lewis Grabban goal.

The game takes place tomorrow afternoon at the City Ground.

The Verdict

As Rooney alluded to, he has plenty of experience in these intense games. He has even played in this particular fixture before, so he knows exactly what to expect.

Derby’s good form makes preparing for this game mentally a lot easier.

If they can continue to perform as they have done in recent weeks then they will be best placed to get a result from the game.

Forest are, of course, in good form too. So this game should be evenly matched, making it difficult to predict who will come out on top.