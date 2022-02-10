Wayne Rooney issues Derby stance in Man United, Everton management claim

Derby County boss Wayne Rooney has claimed he would love to manage Manchester United or Everton in the future but reiterated his firm stance that he won’t be leaving Pride Park any time soon.

Rooney’s side moved to within four points of safety with a 3-1 win against Hull City on Tuesday night as they chase what would be a remarkable escape from relegation – having been deducted a total of 21 points this term.

The former England captain deserves credit for remaining at Derby despite the ongoing off-field chaos and leading a stunning survival push with a threadbare squad.

He was linked with the Everton job earlier this year but turned down the offer of an interview to remain at the Championship club and, speaking at the premiere of his new documentary, Rooney, he reiterated his desire to remain at Pride Park.

“I didn’t go to the interview, which I was asked to go to,” said the Rams boss (via The Mirror).

“I’ve always been one who likes a challenge and is willing to put the work in and fight.

“I’ve stood in front of my players and told them, ‘I’m with you, trust me, I’m fighting with you’… what type of person would I be if – at the first opportunity – I left them?

“True to my word, I am fighting for the club. I am trying to get us out.

“And then Everton, Manchester United – two clubs close to my heart. Of course, one day I’d love to manage either of them clubs.”

He added: “As I’ve said before, Manchester United and Everton are both clubs I’d love to manage one day but I’ve got a commitment to Derby County.

“I’m fighting for them, so my focus has to be on Derby.”

Derby head to the Riverside Stadium on Saturday to take on Middlesbrough during a tense period between the two clubs, with Boro owner Steve Gibson’s legal claim against the Rams one of the things holding up a potential takeover.

The Verdict

Rooney’s ongoing commitment to Derby is fantastic and you feel plenty of other coaches would have jumped at the chance to take charge at Everton – particularly with so much uncertainty at Pride Park right now.

It’s been more than just dedication that has seen his stock as a manager rise this season and what he’s done with a threadbare squad is absolutely fantastic.

You feel that it is only a matter of time before he’ll get his chance at Premier League level – though whether that will be at United or Everton remains to be seen.

One thing is clear, for the time being his full focus remains on Derby and their survival push.