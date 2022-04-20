Wayne Rooney issues Derby County promise to supporters ahead of final few league games

Wayne Rooney has assured Derby County fans that the final three games of their Championship season will be taken seriously.

The Rams were confined to relegation on Monday afternoon following a late 1-0 loss to QPR, with Reading earning an even later 4-4 comeback draw against Swansea City.

However, Rooney is in no mood to take the final games of the campaign lightly.

The 36-year old has promised the fans that the team will continue giving it their all and that some players on the fringes of the side may earn some game time.

The Derby boss admitted that he is disappointed with relegation, but believes the players are ready to bounce back next season in League One.

“Relegation is not nice, no-one wants that on your CV – manager, players, coaches – no-one wants that but for us now what I can guarantee is Saturday them players will be ready,” said Rooney, via Derby Telegraph.

“We are not looking at three games left and looking at messing around.

“I might give a few players minutes towards the end of games just to see how they cope with it, the likes of Louie Watson, players in and around the first team we can try to develop but we will take the games very seriously and try and win them.”

Derby were up against it this campaign following a 21-point deduction penalty received for going into administration in September.

Despite the difficulties off the pitch, the team rallied to compete against relegation.

But the team came up just short, having their fate sealed with three games spare.

Up next for Rooney’s side is the visit of Bristol City to Pride Park on April 23.

The Verdict

Rooney has taken the right attitude to management during his time with Derby and this is yet another example of that.

While it would be easy for the team to slack off in the final few games, the Rams boss clearly feels that the fans deserve to see better than that.

It is also a good opportunity to give some fringe players some minutes so Rooney will need the team to compete well in order to properly evaluate their performances.

The team needs to maintain their commitment to the manager in order to build a good platform for a potential promotion challenge in League One next season.