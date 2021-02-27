Wayne Rooney issues Derby County injury update as attention turns to Cardiff City clash

Wayne Rooney has revealed that Derby County will assess the fitness of David Marshall ahead of Tuesday night’s clash with Cardiff City.

The Rams’ goalkeeper started Friday night’s match with Nottingham Forest but was at fault for James Garner’s opener for Chris Hughton’s side.

Shortly after the goal Marshall underwent treatment on his back before being taken off by Rooney and replaced by Kelle Roos.

With another match coming up in just a few days it means that Derby will have a big decision to make on the stopper’s fitness, and according to Rooney, they’ll have to monitor him ahead of Tuesday’s match.

Asked for an update on his injury, as quoted by Derbyshire Live, Rooney said: “Not sure yet, we will assess him tomorrow (Saturday). I think it is a problem with his back, hopefully he is OK.”

Asked if he was struggling with the goal before Forest’s goal, Rooney added: “I am not sure.

“I think Marshy is an experienced goalkeeper, he knows he should be doing better than that.

“It is a sloppy mistake from him, but he has made some incredible saves for us this season and kept us in games, won us points.

“It is a mistake, I just hope he is okay.”

Can you name each of these 17 ex-Derby County players just by looking at these 3 clues?

1 of 17 Polish striker, left for Tottenham, now retired Darren Bent Malcolm Christie Grzegorz Rasiak Kenny Miller

The verdict

Wayne Rooney will certainly hoping to have David Marshall fit.

Despite making an error against Nottingham Forest there’s no doubt that he’s Derby County’s best goalkeeper and for that reason they need to have him fit.

The Rams have some big games coming up and the more players that they have fit, the better.