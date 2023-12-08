Highlights Wayne Rooney believes Birmingham City can win against Coventry City tonight if they execute their training ground work.

Birmingham's poor form under Rooney has seen them drop from sixth to 15th in the Championship table.

Coventry haven't had a good start to the season and need to do a lot of work to secure a top-six finish.

Wayne Rooney believes his Birmingham City side can win at Coventry City tonight if they can execute some of the work they have done on the training ground, speaking to Blues' media team.

Birmingham head into this game having won just one game under Rooney, with that victory coming against Sheffield Wednesday who are currently bottom of the Championship table.

They were sixth under John Eustace at the time of his departure, but they now find themselves in 15th place and in real danger of falling further down the table unless they can get more wins on the board.

Championship Table (As it stands December 4th) Team P GD Pts 9 Sunderland 19 7 27 10 Watford 19 5 27 11 Cardiff City 19 4 27 12 Middlesbrough 19 2 27 13 Norwich City 19 -2 26 14 Bristol City 19 -1 25 15 Birmingham City 19 -4 23 16 Plymouth Argyle 19 2 22

They won't exactly be full of confidence when kick-off nears because of this poor form under Rooney - but they only have to make the reasonably short trip to the Coventry Building Society Arena and will be backed by 4,000 away fans.

One thing that will give them encouragement is the fact Coventry haven't enjoyed a good start to the season.

Currently sitting in 17th place, there's a lot of work for them to do if they want to secure another top-six finish at the end of this term.

Rooney ahead of Coventry City: "We'll give ourselves a good chance of winning the game"

Rooney hasn't underestimated the challenge his side faces tonight, but has backed his team to secure three points if they can deliver on the pitch.

He said: "To get 4,000 fans away from home on a Friday night is just fantastic, as well as selling out Plymouth too. Now it's on us to send them home happy.

"We're expecting a tough game against Coventry, they've got a good manager and the players know what he wants to do.

"If we can go out and execute what we've worked on this week, we'll give ourselves a good chance of winning the game."

Coventry City v Birmingham City prediction

This is a difficult game to predict considering both sides haven't done well this season.

However, Coventry can still hold their heads high after some positive results in recent times. Back-to-back wins against Millwall and Plymouth Argyle and a narrow away defeat against Ipswich Town in their last three games will give them encouragement.

With this in mind and the fact they have the home advantage tonight, it wouldn't be a surprise to see them come out on top. They have the players to beat Birmingham - but the visitors also have a chance of winning.

The visitors showed their potential earlier in the season, but whether they can transform their results under Rooney remains to be seen.

Blues are probably the underdogs coming into this clash, so many people will be predicting a Coventry win. A 2-0 win for the hosts seems like a realistic prediction.