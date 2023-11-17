Highlights Wayne Rooney's poor start at Birmingham City has put him under immediate pressure with the fanbase at St. Andrew's due to the club's slide down the table.

Siriki Dembele's performances for Birmingham City this season have shown his talent, particularly his ability to complete dribbles, which ranks in the top 10 in the Championship.

Dembele's pace, creativity, and direct attacking have been missed in the final third, and Rooney should consider starting him in the next match against struggling Sheffield Wednesday.

It is clearly no secret to anyone that Wayne Rooney's start to life at Birmingham City has been extremely poor, and there is more pressure on the 38-year-old due to his global reputation.

All eyes were on the club when they decided to sack John Eustace as head coach in October, with the Blues sitting in sixth position in the Championship at the time and the 43-year-old himself was pretty popular.

Therefore, the terrible start that Rooney has had to life in the Midlands in terms of the club's results has put him under immediate pressure with the fanbase at St. Andrew's.

Rooney has inherited a squad with plenty of talent, with the new American ownership backing previous boss Eustace with a number of new players and loanees from last season that were signed permanently, but just one point from the ex-England international's first five matches in charge has seen City slide down the table.

One player who hasn't started in Birmingham's last two matches - the 2-2 draw with Ipswich Town and a 3-1 loss at Sunderland - is Siriki Dembele, which is perhaps surprising considering his talent.

Siriki Dembele's performances for Birmingham City in 2023-24

After signing for Bournemouth in January 2022, Dembele didn't get too many chances when the Cherries were in the Premier League, and the Ivory Coast-born winger spent the second half of last season on loan at Auxerre in France.

Birmingham in-fact had made a bid before Dembele signed for Bournemouth, but he turned City down - that wasn't to happen again though when the club returned this past summer.

Dembele made an immediate impact when scoring against Swansea on the opening day of the season, but a hamstring injury suffered a couple of weeks later ruled him out for a number of weeks.

After two return substitute appearances, Dembele started as a striker in early October against Huddersfield and scored twice in a 4-1 demolition of the Terriers, but after four scoreless starts later from the wing, Rooney decided to utilise the 27-year-old as a substitute in the previous two matches.

Siriki Dembele's Championship Stats 2023-24 Appearances 12 Goals 3 Expected Goals (xG) 0.81 Assists 0 Expected Assists (xA) 0.95 Shots Per Game 1.2 Big Chances Missed 0 Dribbles Per Game 2.3 Touches Per Game 31.3 Key Passes Per Game 1.3 Fouled Per Game 1.4 Stats Correct As Of November 15, 2023)

With 2.3 completed dribbles per match this season, Dembele ranks in the top 10 in the entire Championship for that particular stat, and that attribute in particular is perhaps the most important part of his skill-set.

Does Siriki Dembele deserve to be starting for Birmingham?

It was perhaps slightly baffling that Rooney decided to drop Dembele considering what he brings to a team, and both Oliver Burke and Juninho Bacuna - who have both featured on that left-hand side role against Ipswich and Sunderland - haven't been as effective.

And it is hard to argue that Dembele is much more of a goal and assist threat than those two players, even though he is yet to register an assist so far this season.

Weekly wages: Birmingham City's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

With Dembele mainly cutting in onto his right foot though, it's more likely that he is going to get shots off than crosses, although his expected assists figure is higher than his expected goals.

Rooney will have his reasons for not starting Dembele in the previous two matches, but his pace, creativity and direct attacking of the full-back are qualities that have been perhaps missed in the final third.

Koji Miyoshi also provides similar skills, but he is more likely to be seen off the right or in the number 10, but both players have only started in the same match five times.

And when Birmingham return to action next weekend when struggling Sheffield Wednesday make the trip to St. Andrew's, Rooney must recall Dembele to the starting 11 against a defence that will be lacking in confidence after being battered by Millwall recently - it could be the Ivorian's playground.