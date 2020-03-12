Wayne Rooney injury update provided by Derby County figure ahead of Millwall clash

Derby County boss Phillip Cocu has confirmed that influential duo Wayne Rooney and Tom Lawrence will be available for the crucial trip to Millwall this weekend.

The pair both missed the Rams convincing win against Blackburn Rovers last time out, with Lawrence suffering an injury during the FA Cup defeat to Manchester United and Rooney had a slight muscle issue.

Even though the Rams coped extremely well without the attacking midfielders on Sunday, Cocu will be delighted to have the duo back and he confirmed to Derbyshire Live this afternoon that they are both available for selection.

Successive wins have given Derby an outside chance of making the play-offs as they trail the top six by just five points going into the final nine games of the season.

And, the Lions, managed by former Rams chief Gary Rowett, are on of the chasing pack, so it promises to be a huge game at The Den as they both look to make ground on the sides above them in the table.

The verdict

This is great news for Derby as both Rooney and Lawrence are very important to the Derby team.

Some may feel they shouldn’t come back into the XI considering the fantastic performance by some of the youngsters last week but it’s still great for Cocu to have the pair involved.

It means he has a few big decisions to make when it comes to his selection and it will be interesting to see who gets the nod for what is a massive game as Derby seek a top six finish.

