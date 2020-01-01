Wayne Rooney in: The Derby County XI Cocu should play v Barnsley tomorrow

Derby County will be looking to build upon their recent display against Charlton Athletic when they face Barnsley tomorrow at Pride Park.

Following a dismal run of form which resulted in them slipping down the Championship standings, the Rams secured a much-needed victory on Monday as they beat the Addicks 2-1.

Although there is a sizeable gap between Derby and the play-off places at this stage of the season, there is no reason why they shouldn’t be aiming to secure a top-six finish in May.

However, in order to have a chance of achieving this particular goal, the Rams need to pick up points on a regular basis.

Whilst Derby will enter their clash with Barnsley as favourites due to the fact that they are currently above them in the second-tier, they cannot afford to underestimate Gerhard Struber’s side on Thursday.

Here, we take a look at the XI that Rams manager Phillip Cocu should go with against the Tykes…

Having achieved a relative amount of success against Charlton using the 4-2-3-1 formation, Cocu will stick by this particular set-up against Barnsley.

Ben Hamer is expected to keep his place in goal ahead of Kelle Roos and will be aiming to keep his second clean-sheet of the season at Pride Park.

Max Lowe and Andre Wisdom will occupy the full-back positions whilst Matt Clarke will be accompanied by Curtis Davies in the heart of defence.

With Krystian Bielik set to miss this clash due to suspension, Jason Knight may be asked to play in a deeper role alongside fellow Derby academy graduate Max Bird.

Duane Holmes will feature on the left-hand side of midfield whilst Martyn Waghorn will be tasked with providing service from the right wing.

Wayne Rooney, who is now eligible to play for Derby following his switch from DC United last summer, could be handed his debut by Cocu tomorrow.

Capable of playing in a number of different positions, the former England international may line up in a central attacking midfield role behind striker Jack Marriott.