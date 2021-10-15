Wayne Rooney identifies key area for improvement at Derby County

Derby County manager Wayne Rooney has admitted his side needs to be more clinical if they want to improve further this season, as he spoke to Derbyshire Live in his pre-match press conference.

The Rams have started their campaign in a promising fashion despite their off-the-pitch turmoil, pushing their young squad to the maximum and winning 14 points from their opening 11 matches.

After being many peoples’ favourites to go down with only five signings through the door in the summer and a severe lack of squad depth with that at Pride Park, they have exceeded many expectations and the Rams’ current form would have been more than enough to secure Championship safety under the current circumstances.

However, a 12-point deduction due to their administration has left them at the bottom of the second-tier table and in real danger of being relegated at the end of the campaign, with another docking of nine points potentially on the horizon for breaching the EFL’s financial rules.

This would all but confirm their place in League One next season, but discussions are ongoing about the latest possible punishment and an appeal has been launched against their initial 12-point penalty, giving Derby fans a glimmer of hope that their team can survive in the second tier amid their administration.

That would be a remarkable story, but manager Rooney is also focused on what’s happening on the pitch and still believes there’s room for improvement for a Derby side that have shown real character in the face of adversity so far this season.

The 35-year-old said: “We are not exactly firing at the other end of the pitch, so we have to make sure we don’t concede!

“No, listen, the work rate the lads are putting in is incredible and I think having the experience of Curtis [Davies] and Jags [Phil Jagielka], who I think have been immense at the back, and our energy around them is helping us keep clean sheets.

“But not just keeping clean sheets, not many teams are getting clear chances against us so the work they are doing defensively is great.

“We have improved on chances created. It is just about being more clinical in taking the chances we are creating to make games a little bit easier for ourselves.”

The Verdict:

Coming up against a Preston North End side that have struggled to get going this season after winning their final four games of last term, Derby County have a real chance of taking advantage of the Lilywhites’ vulnerabilities and claiming another win tomorrow.

They have only won one of their five league matches away from home so far this season, but opponents Preston have had a real problem turning draws into wins this mental block will be there for the Rams to exploit if they can raise their game away from Pride Park.

However, Rooney’s men must avoid as many draws as they can if they want to remain in the second tier, after picking up five in their opening 11 league matches of 2021/22.

In their current situation, only three points will do at Deepdale and many fans would see this as a missed opportunity if they were unable to claim a win, so the pressure will be on the likes of Sam Baldock and Tom Lawrence to step up tomorrow afternoon.

Luckily for the East Midlands outfit, Colin Kazim-Richards seems to be closing in on a return which could be a real boost going into a busy Christmas period, and he could be vital in helping his side rack up their ‘goals for’ tally in their quest for survival.