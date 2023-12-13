Highlights Wayne Rooney reveals he previously tried to sign Tyler Roberts from Leeds while managing Derby County. Roberts struggled to make an impact at Leeds, scoring only nine goals and providing ten assists in 108 appearances.

Roberts is now back in training for Birmingham City after being sidelined due to injury since the beginning of the season. Rooney is looking forward to finally having him on the pitch and believes there is a "real player" in Roberts.

Birmingham City has struggled under Rooney's management, winning only once in nine league games. Roberts' return could potentially help turn things around for the club as he has shown flashes of brilliance in the past.

It seems the chance he is now getting to work with Tyler Roberts at Birmingham City, is one that Wayne Rooney has been waiting to get for quite some time.

That's after the Blues boss revealed that he previously tried to sign the attacker from Leeds United, while he was manager of Derby County.

Roberts never fully established himself at Leeds

After joining Leeds from West Brom in the summer of 2018, Roberts struggled to really make the maximum impact at Elland Road.

In 108 appearances in all competitions for the Whites, the attacker scored just nine goals and provided only ten assists.

After spending last season out on loan with QPR, the Wales international then left Leeds permanently in the summer, joining Birmingham on a four-year deal.

Tyler Roberts senior career by club (all competitions) - stats from Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Leeds United 108 9 10 Oxford United 22 2 1 QPR 20 4 0 Walsall 19 5 4 Shrewsbury Town 13 4 2 West Brom 1 0 0 Birmingham City 1 0 0 As of 13th December 2023

That has now given the 24-year-old the chance to work with Rooney, after he was appointed Birmingham boss back in October.

Now however, it seems as though a link-up between the two could have happened much sooner, had things worked out differently in the past.

Rooney wanted Roberts at Derby

Due to injury, Roberts has not played for Birmingham since the opening day of the season, although he is now closing in on a return to action.

The attacker is now back in training as he continues his recovery, and it certainly seems as though Rooney is looking forward to finally being able to call upon him, having missed out on being able to do so when he was in charge at Derby, despite being a fan of the Welshman.

Speaking about Roberts as he steps up his route back to full fitness, the Blues boss told Birmingham Live: “He’s a player I tried to sign at Derby County on loan, so he’s clearly a player I like. We know there’s a real player in there. The issue which we’ve had is getting him on the pitch.

“He’s an experienced player in terms of he’s played at international level, so the quicker we can get him up to speed… of course we have to be a little bit cautious over the next couple of weeks because we’ve had players getting re-injured throughout the season. The quicker we can get him on the pitch the better.”

Birmingham struggling under Rooney so far

Things have not exactly gone well for Rooney since he took charge of Birmingham back in October.

Under the former Manchester United and England striker, the Blues have won just once in nine league games, and picked up only five points in total in the process.

That is a run that has seen them slip out of the Championship play-off places, and down to 17th in the second-tier standings, just four points clear of the relegation zone.

Birmingham are next in action on Wednesday night, when they make the trip to the Welsh capital to take on Cardiff City.

Roberts' return could help Rooney at Birmingham

The fact that Roberts may soon be fit and available for selection for Birmingham, could prove a major boost for Rooney as he looks to turn things around at the club.

While it didn't always work out for the attacker at Leeds, there were certain games in the Championship where he showed flashes of brilliance for the Elland Road club.

Related Birmingham City CEO Garry Cook makes candid January transfer window admission Cook has made a sobering admission on January, with supporters potentially wanting a few players to come in.

If he is able to produce those on a more consistent basis, then he may be one player who can contribute to considerably, to helping the Blues pick up the results they need, to steer clear of the bottom three.

Indeed, Rooney's past interest in Roberts means he is a player the Blues boss ought to know well, which encouragingly, may help to bring the best out of him at Birmingham City.