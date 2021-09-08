Wayne Rooney hits out at Kamil Jozwiak situation ahead of Derby’s clash with Birmingham

Derby County are back in action along with Birmingham City this Friday night ahead of any other Championship team – but Wayne Rooney isn’t happy that the Rams’ clash with the Blues was brought forward.

Championship teams last played on the final weekend of August before a two-week international break, but the fixtures are yet to be completed with World Cup qualifiers taking place across Europe this evening.

One of those matches sees Poland hosting England in Warsaw, with a certain Kamil Jozwiak expected to feature having started in the 4-1 victory over Albania last week.

But the timing is less than ideal for Rooney, who will more-than likely not be able to use the winger in any capacity against Birmingham due to the lack of recovery time thanks to the match being moved for television coverage.

With Derby down to the bare bones already and unable to make signings, the decision to move the match for Sky Sports has frustrated the former Manchester United man who believes that no games should be played on a Friday night after international matches.

“The frustrating thing is we’ve got Kamil Jozwiak away, he’ll play tonight for Poland, so there’s no way he’ll be able to play on Friday. It’s impossible,” Rooney vented, per BirminghamLive.

“My squad is very thin. If we get injuries we’re in big trouble. It isn’t ideal but I’ll do everything I can to get the most out of these players.

“I don’t think games should be on a Friday (after an international break). To not have Kamil available because our fixture gets moved is frustrating. I don’t see why it can’t be 24 hours later on TV.”

The Verdict

It’s hard to argue with Rooney’s reasoning when he’s set to miss a key player from his plans due to Sky Sports moving the fixture.

Restricted enough as it is in terms of transfers, Derby look very thin on the ground in the attacking areas and Jozwiak’s absence this Friday will make it look even worse.

Birmingham do not have any affected internationals so you’d have to say they hold a massive advantage going into the clash later this week.

Derby haven’t started the season as badly as some have suggested they may have done though, so perhaps they can still pull a result out of the bag against Lee Bowyer’s side.