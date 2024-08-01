Highlights More signings for Plymouth Argyle not imminent, but Rooney remains open to opportunities in the current transfer market.

Recent arrivals have boosted Plymouth's squad ahead of the challenging Championship season, offering hope for improved performance.

Rooney's proactive approach to transfers indicates a desire to strengthen the team further and potentially avoid relegation in the upcoming campaign.

Wayne Rooney has claimed that Plymouth Argyle are unlikely to make any more signings before their final pre-season clash this weekend.

The Pilgrims are set to face MK Dons on Saturday ahead of their preparation for the upcoming Championship campaign.

The second division side are targeting further arrivals before the window shuts at the end of the month.

Rooney has already overseen the arrival of five new players following his appointment as manager earlier this summer.

He will be hoping to guide the team away from any kind of relegation battle this year, with the club having come 21st in the table in their first campaign back at this level.

Rooney outlines Plymouth transfer timeline

Rooney has confirmed that a new signing at Plymouth prior to their game against MK Dons is unlikely.

He has urged patience on further additions, suggesting that they may have to wait on other clubs to get some deals over the line.

"Probably not before Saturday, no,” said Rooney, via Plymouth Live.

“We are aware of certain players who potentially we want to bring to the club, and we will try to move on them but I think Saturday will be a little bit too early for that.

"The pleasing thing from our point of view is we got players in early so they have had the pre-season with us, but you always have to be alive and ready for players who potentially become available, and be ready to bring them in.

"Sometimes you have to be patient because of other clubs' situations as well, but we are working, we always want to keep building and try to improve the squad if the right players become available."

The transfer window is set to close on 30 August, meaning we are now in the final few weeks of the summer market.

Plymouth Argyle’s 2024 summer signings

Plymouth Argyle - 2024/25 Signings, as per Transfermarkt Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Victor Pálsson KAS Eupen Permanent Nathanael Ogbeta Swansea City Permanent Darko Gyabi Leeds United Loan Ibrahim Cissoko Toulouse Loan Muhamed Tijani Slavia Prague Loan

Plymouth have added five new players to their ranks this summer ahead of the new season.

This includes the permanent arrivals of Victor Pálsson and Nathanael Ogbeta from KAS Eupen and Swansea City respectively.

Darko Gyabi has also re-joined the club on loan from Leeds United after spending a stint at Home Park last season as well.

Ibrahim Cissoko and Muhamed Tijani have also joined the club on a temporary basis from Toulouse and Slavia Prague.

Plymouth will get the new league campaign underway against Sheffield Wednesday on 11 August with a trip to Hillsborough.

Further signings being explored is positive for Plymouth

Plymouth have already worked to improve the squad this summer, which is what was needed after just narrowly avoiding relegation last season.

Rooney being backed in the market should give him the platform he needs to perform at his best as a manager, so this will be a big test for him after his disastrous spell at Birmingham City.

The future of Morgan Whittaker will also be a big test for Plymouth, with Football Scotland claiming that Rangers are pursuing a move for their talismanic forward.

Having five players in during pre-season should help bed them into the side, but it is promising that the club is not finished with its business just yet, making full use of the window.