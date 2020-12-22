Wayne Rooney hints at new temporary role for key Derby County figure

Derby County interim manager Wayne Rooney has revealed that the club plans for Curtis Davies to be involved in the coaching set-up at the club as he recovers from injury.

The experienced defender has been given the armband on a number of occasions this season for the Rams and was a regular under Rooney before being hit by an Achilles injury.

Indeed, he has had surgery on the problem and now begins his road to recovery.

Whilst he waits to get back playing, though, it appears Rooney will offer him the chance to get involved with the coaching side of things as the defender is studying for his badges at the moment.

Quoted by the club’s official website, Rooney explained:

“The next step now is surgery and his recovery.

“We will help him in every way possible to do that and it will be great once he has had the surgery for him to be in and around the place.

“He is a leader for us so to have him around the place, and maybe popping into the coaches’ office and have a look at how we are working, will be great.

“I know he is doing his coaching badges, so we will be helping him in that way as well. It will be great for him.”

The Verdict

This makes perfect sense.

Davies strikes you as a footballer with real potential to get into management and coaching with the way he leads on the pitch and articulates himself.

He’ll obviously be focusing fully on early rehabilitation with his surgery taking place on Monday but as things improve it looks as though he’ll be involved in a temporary new role as the Rams look to get themselves up the Championship table.