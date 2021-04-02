Wayne Rooney hints at Derby County transfer agreement ahead of next season

Wayne Rooney has suggested that an agreement is in place with Manchester United that would see Teden Mengi return to Derby next season, with the player set to make the final call.

Rooney doubling down on wanting Mengi back: “I’d very much like him back next season.” Sounds like Derby and United have a handshake agreement on it: “It’s on the player now.” Rooney adds. — Ryan Conway (@RJConway92) April 2, 2021

The 18-year-old is extremely highly-rated at Old Trafford, with Rooney using his contacts at the club to secure a deal for the defender to join until the end of the campaign.

Whilst Mengi was an unused substitute today, he has played seven games since signing, generally impressing.

Therefore, bringing him back next season would be a boost for Derby, and Rooney indicated to The Athletic reporter Ryan Conway that it’s all in place for that to happen – providing Mengi is happy to commit.

“I’d very much like him back next season. It’s on the player now.”

Centre-back is going to be a position that Rooney has to address in the summer, with Matt Clarke another who is only on loan at Pride Park, and it’s an area they are already quite short in.

Victory over Luton this afternoon has given the team some breathing space as they look to ensure they are playing Championship football next season.

The verdict

This is good news for Derby, as Mengi has shown in the past few months that he is a talent, and you can only imagine that he will be even better next season.

From the player’s perspective, he will know realistically that he isn’t going to get game time at Manchester United next season, so returning to the Rams must appeal.

So, this is one that you would expect to happen, in what will be a very busy summer for Rooney and Derby.

