Wayne Rooney has earned Stoke City chance with Derby County performances

Wayne Rooney has admitted this week that his position at Derby County is uncertain.

The former England international has done well in a difficult position at the club, but the Rams are still fighting an uphill battle against the drop to League One.

With the club currently in administration ever since September, an end in sight has been constantly pushed back week after week.

It has been a very frustrating period for the fans, and Rooney is feeling that same frustration as manager of the team.

Rooney has confirmed that he will remain with Derby until the end of the season and is committed to maintaining the fight to keep the club in the Championship.

But the fact that the team is even in the conversation to stay up is a testament to the work that Rooney has done with the club so far.

Despite a 21-point deduction penalty, the Rams are within eight points of safety with seven games to go.

This weekend’s clash with Preston North End also offers the team the chance to earn a crucial three points.

But regardless of what happens next with Derby, Rooney has shown that he deserves the opportunity to manage a more stable club.

The 36-year old has been linked with a possible move to Stoke City, with the Potters keeping Rooney on their radar in the event that they part ways with Michael O’Neill at the end of the season.

Rooney has shown that he is more than capable of taking over a club of Stoke’s stature and his record at Derby shows that he could help the club reinvigorate its promotion chances.

Rooney has had to work under extremely difficult circumstances at Derby and still got the best out of his players, he has helped the likes of Ravel Morrison show how good he can really be.

Rooney has also brought through exciting young talent and has proven that he can help get the best out of them, with the likes of Max Bird, Jason Knight and Festy Ebosele all flourishing under his management.

If Stoke do dismiss O’Neill, then Rooney would be an ideal candidate to take over the side and it would be the right step for the former Manchester United player to make as he has earned the chance to manage at a promotion chasing Championship club.