Wayne Rooney handed significant injury boost as Derby County prepare for Brentford test

Derby County are facing a huge test as they welcome Brentford to Pride Park this evening.

The Rams are enduring a particularly tough run of form with the club on a stretch of five matches without a victory in the Championship.

While there’s still seven points between Wayne Rooney’s side and the drop zone there’s still a real feeling that the club need to find some form if they’re to ensure that they don’t get dragged into a late relegation battle.

Thankfully for Derby, they’ve been handed a boost ahead of the clash with the Bees.

Rooney has revealed that Lee Gregory will return to action against Thomas Frank’s side.

The striker missed out at the weekend after suffering a minor knee injury, but according to the Manchester United legend, Gregory will be back in contention.

Speaking about Lee Gregory’s injury, Rooney told Derbyshire Live: “Lee is fit and in the squad.

He has trained this morning (Monday). He had a scan on his knee, there was a bit of fluid but no damage.”

Tom Lawrence is another player who looks set to be back in contention, with Rooney adding: “Tom is fit and available, and he will be in the squad.

“He won’t start the game, he will be an option for me to bring on off the bench. It is too soon for him to start.”

The verdict

This is a big boost for Derby County.

Lee Gregory was a significant miss for the weekend’s clash with Millwall and so his inclusion will surely be good news for Wayne Rooney.

Against a side like Brentford there’s a real need for a potent striker and this could be Gregory’s chance to show his worth.