Wayne Rooney gives update on Malcolm Ebiowei’s future amid Tottenham & Leeds links

Wayne Rooney has revealed that young Derby County starlet Malcolm Ebiowei has said that he wants to remain with the club, despite links to Premier League sides emerging in recent days.

The youngster has emerged as a real talent at Pride Park this season, along with a host of others, and that has naturally sparked speculation over his future.

Indeed, according to The Sun, the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United in the Premier League are interested in signing him in the coming summer window, but Rooney’s comments on the situation should allay some fears fans might have over the player potentially moving on.

Speaking ahead of the club’s final game of the season this weekend, Rooney said:

WR on Ebiowei: "He wants to stay. He knows the trust and responsibility we've put to him. It's important he's in the right hands and gets the right coaching." #DCFC — Elias (@EliasBurke) May 6, 2022

The Verdict

This is really positive potential news for Derby fans, who will naturally want to see the youngster staying put.

Ultimately, Rooney makes a good point about a young player getting regular minutes and the right coaching, particularly at this stage of a career.

Ebiowei is going to be a key part of Derby’s side if he stays, and that exposure to senior football next season would likely be better than anything any Premier League side could offer him.

