Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Derby County News

Wayne Rooney gives transfer update as he seeks Derby arrivals in near future

Published

1 hour ago

on

Derby County boss Wayne Rooney has said that he has players ready to come and join the club in the January transfer window but that he is having to wait for the green light before he can get them over the line.

The Rams are putting up a stupendous fight this season in the Sky Bet Championship, taking a 21-point deduction along the way and still showing signs of life.

Indeed, they have a chance of survival which would be some achievement if they could pull it off, and Rooney is working hard to try and enhance their chances of doing that as much as possible.

As quoted by Derby on Twitter, Rooney has given insight into his January plans, and he is hoping some deals can be done soon:

The Verdict

Rooney is really fighting as hard as he can to get Derby in a position where they can pull off the ultimate escape and new signings this month will be important in terms of achieving that aim.

It’s clear the manager has some signings lined up but, of course, there are other matters at play and the Rams have to contend with that as well.

For Derby’s sake, then, you have to hope something budges soon.

Quiz: Can you name which club Derby County signed these 28 defenders from?

1 of 28

Matt Clarke


Related Topics:

Editor and writer usually found at a game in London.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Wayne Rooney gives transfer update as he seeks Derby arrivals in near future

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: