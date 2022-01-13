Wayne Rooney gives transfer update as he seeks Derby arrivals in near future

Derby County boss Wayne Rooney has said that he has players ready to come and join the club in the January transfer window but that he is having to wait for the green light before he can get them over the line.

The Rams are putting up a stupendous fight this season in the Sky Bet Championship, taking a 21-point deduction along the way and still showing signs of life.

Indeed, they have a chance of survival which would be some achievement if they could pull it off, and Rooney is working hard to try and enhance their chances of doing that as much as possible.

As quoted by Derby on Twitter, Rooney has given insight into his January plans, and he is hoping some deals can be done soon:

WR: "I've got players ready to come in and I'm waiting on the green light. "I've seen other clubs spending huge amounts on players, even loans, so they should focus on themselves, not us. "Everything we're doing is within the guidelines we've had from the EFL."#DCFC pic.twitter.com/kDDp7HAwks — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) January 13, 2022

The Verdict

Rooney is really fighting as hard as he can to get Derby in a position where they can pull off the ultimate escape and new signings this month will be important in terms of achieving that aim.

It’s clear the manager has some signings lined up but, of course, there are other matters at play and the Rams have to contend with that as well.

For Derby’s sake, then, you have to hope something budges soon.

Quiz: Can you name which club Derby County signed these 28 defenders from?

1 of 28 Matt Clarke Brighton and Hove Albion Manchester United Manchester City Portsmouth