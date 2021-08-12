Wayne Rooney gives Krystian Bielik update at Derby County

Wayne Rooney was enthusiastic about Krystian Bielik’s progress in recovery from the anterior cruciate ligament injury he sustained in February, he told DerbyshireLive today.

The cultured holding midfielder played a key role in the Rams’ push for the play-offs in 2019/20 and showed his class in patches as the club narrowly survived a relegation battle last term. Rooney is not expecting his return any time soon, but the early signs are looking positive.

The manager said: “He is progressing really well. He is back outside on the pitch running but obviously it takes a long time, so he is still a few months away.

“The main thing for him and for us is make sure he gets back fit and right. I am not going to take a risk in rushing him back, he has to be right before he can come back.”

The Rams are crying out for the services of an industrious player like Bielik in the middle of the park, despite avoiding defeat on the opening day against Huddersfield Town they are much fancied to fall into the third tier this term, with off the pitch issues leading to Rooney having the smallest squad in the division at his disposal.

He continued: “I think around that time (turn of the year) is the timescale we are looking at.

“If not, the main thing for him is to get back playing and at the minute he is giving himself the best chance with the work he is putting in.”

Derby travel to newly promoted Peterborough United on Saturday, Posh were thrashed 3-0 at Luton Town on the opening day so it provides a good opportunity for County to stay unbeaten.

The Verdict

Derby County are in dire straits, and the long term injury to arguably their best player has increased the severity of their situation.

The Poland international is the conductor of the side when fully fit, a tough tackler with the ability to dictate the pace of games at Championship level.

It is extremely unlikely the Rams would be able to hold onto a player of Bielik’s class in League One but if they can wrap him up in cotton wool to produce his best performances in the second half of the season, then Rooney’s men would receive a huge boost, as they hope to maintain Championship status in the most challenging circumstances.

Derby County fan? Bored? Try get 100% on this 22 question quiz all about Rams transfer deals from over the years

1 of 22 Who is Derby's club-record signing? Tom Ince Matej Vydra Jason Shackell Jacob Butterfield