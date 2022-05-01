Wayne Rooney gives his verdict on the form of his young Derby County players

Derby County travelled to Blackpool yesterday and came out on top winning the game 2-0.

The game saw two young players score their first senior goals for the Rams with Malcolm Ebiowei opening the scoring in the 73rd minute, before Eiran Cashin sealed the win with eight minutes to go.

Ebiowei is 18-years-old and started nine of the last ten matches whilst Cashin is 20-years-old and started 13 of the last 14 with both being awarded for their recent efforts.

Speaking of the youngsters’ success, Derby manager Wayne Rooney told Derbyshire Live: “Malcolm has deserve a goal, I’m delighted for him because his performances have deserved that.

“It is a positive for us getting him off the mark. It is a shame there is only one game left but I am sure in his career there will be a lot more goals. Cashin has also deserved a goal for his performances.”

Quiz: Which club did Derby County sign these 24 players from in the 1990s?

1 of 24 Marco Gabbiadini? Crystal Palace Southampton Watford Newcastle

Derby have had an overwhelmingly young starting 11 this season with seven of the starting line-up being under 21-years-old.

Louie Sibley was another youngster who came off the bench to make an impact, and he was another Rooney was keen to praise.

Speaking about the 20-year-old midfielder, the Derby boss said: “It has been a frustrating season for him but I though he showed what you want from him, an impact, and he came on and did that. He is a player who I direct, he gets at players, and he did that really well when he came on.”

The Verdict:

Derby have had a tough season and there’s no doubt been a lot of pressure upon the young players who have had to step up for their side this season much sooner than expected.

However, many of the youngsters in the side have handled the pressure and the stage well and stepped up to progress their careers.

Ebiowei and Cashin are players who have recently got their chance in the starting 11 and have put in some brilliant performances so far so it’s good to see their efforts rewarded and this will no doubt give them both the confidence to push on further up the league.

It’s unsure what Derby’s squad will look like next season but if they can retain some of these youngsters, they will definitely be able to keep their form up next season.