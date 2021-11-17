Wayne Rooney gives his honest thoughts as Derby County punishment confirmed

Derby County boss Wayne Rooney has admitted that the additional nine-point deduction that the team were hit with was disappointing.

The Rams have had plenty of off-field issues over the years, and it resulted the club entering administration back in September, which brought an automatic 12-point deduction.

Further issues with the EFL saw a fresh nine point penalty applied this week, which means Rooney’s side are on -3 points for the campaign and 18 points from safety. Therefore, relegation seems inevitable for the East Midlands outfit.

And, speaking to RamsTV, the boss gave his thoughts on the situation.

“It’s not nice when you find out and it gets confirmed. You’re always hoping that it is not the case, but that’s where the club has been left if I’m being honest, and it’s disappointing for myself, the players, the staff and the fans.

“It leaves us with an uphill battle to stay in the division, but we will do everything we can to try and do that – although we have to be realistic.”

The verdict

You have to feel sorry for Rooney and the players who have acted professionally during what has been a very tough period for the club.

Even though they knew something like this could happen, as Rooney says, it will hurt as deep down they will know they require a miracle to remain in the league.

Nevertheless, it is positive for the club in the sense they can finally move on, and all the fans will appreciate how the boss and the team have behaved and played in these difficult circumstances.

