Wayne Rooney gives fresh update on Derby County future

Wayne Rooney is unsure of his future at Derby County beyond the end of the season.

The club’s future has been put into doubt having gone into administration in September.

A new owner has yet to be found for the club over the course of the last challenging seven months.

Despite the uncertainty at Pride Park, Rooney has led the club to an unlikely relegation battle.

A 21-point deduction penalty should have made relegation an absolute certainty, but the club is now within eight points of safety with seven games left in the Championship season.

But Rooney is uncertain as to whether he will remain with the Rams following the conclusion of the campaign.

“I don’t know what the future is for this football club, or for myself actually because I don’t know what the plans are,” said Rooney, via Derby Telegraph.

“I can only work on a game-to-game basis. We have got seven games left, I’ll give everything, the players will, the staff will.

“In terms of the future, I don’t know where the future lies for the club.

“So obviously I tie myself into that, I don’t know where my future lies on the back of that. I need answers, the same way the fans need answers, the players need answers. I need answers as to how I can move forward working for the club.

“I have said before, I am committed to this club but as I said a few weeks ago commitment works both ways.”

Rooney has confirmed that he will finish out this season with the Rams as they look to chase 21st place Reading.

Up next for Derby is the visit of Preston North End to Pride Park this Saturday afternoon.

The Verdict

Rooney has done an incredible job in extremely difficult circumstances.

His commitment to the club is commendable as not many managers would have stuck around following the administration decision in September.

But he has helped bring a belief back to the club within the dressing room and in the stands.

It is hard to see Rooney staying with the club beyond the end of the season, but he has earned a Championship managerial role for the work he has done at Pride Park.