Wayne Rooney gives frank assessment of Derby County performance

Derby County midfielder Wayne Rooney has stated that the club can have no excuses for their performance against Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

The Rams were thrashed at Pride Park with Rovers running away with the victory after some brilliant football inside the first half hour of the game.

Blackburn ended up beating Phillip Cocu’s side 4-0 and it meant that the Rams sat without a point after the opening three games of the Championship season.

Derby have also suffered a defeat on their home turf to Reading earlier in the campaign, and will hope that it’s just a blip in form at Pride Park.

Rooney has expressed that Derby can have no excuses about the result on Saturday and that he knows the performance by the side was nowhere near good enough.

Speaking to Rams TV, Rooney said: “I can’t make any excuses for today; it wasn’t good enough and all I can say is we will work hard to put it right.”

The Verdict

It was a really disappointing match and performance for the Rams, and they’ll hope that this start to the season isn’t a sign for things to come for the rest of the campaign.

They need to get their first victory of the season as soon as possible as if they lose to Norwich City next weekend, then they’ll be going into the international break without a point on the board.

Derby will need Rooney to get back to his great form that he brought to the team at the end of the last campaign but they may also look to add to their squad with the transfer window still open.