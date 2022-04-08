Wayne Rooney gives Derby player update amid Norwich & Brighton transfer links

Wayne Rooney has said that it is no surprise that Tom Lawrence is attracting transfer interest at the moment, but the player is still enjoying playing for him as a manager and Derby County as a club.

The Rams have fought bravely this season despite what has been thrown at them and they will do so right until the very end, though the Championship table is currently not making for the best reading for them.

That said, it looks as though the ownership issue has finally been solved and that probably overrides anything else right now, as it at least looks as though there is going to be a club in existence for the foreseeable.

What division they are in next season, though, remains to be seen and with an exclusive from Football League World earlier this week stating Brighton and Norwich are keen on Lawrence, it does seem quite possible the midfielder could be moving on in the summer.

Rooney says nothing is definite, though, and has underlined Lawrence’s happiness to be playing for the side:

“With Tom [Lawrence], and rightly so, there is interest from other clubs because he has performed so well,” he said via Derbyshire Live.

“Where we are at we almost have to wait to see what division we are in in terms of financially what we can do, and that is something I will be going through over the next week with Chris [Kirchner].

“I know Tom wants to play for this football club, he wants to play for me, so it is one which we will have to wait over the next few weeks to see where it gets to.”

The Verdict

Lawrence has certainly done his best in trying to help Derby stay up but it could ultimately not be enough for the Rams.

Rooney understandably wants to see the player stay but if they are League One in particular next year, it’s hard to see how they keep hold of him.

Even so, there are discussions still to be had and we’ll see what can come out of them.

