Wayne Rooney gives Derby County team news update ahead of Hull City trip

Wayne Rooney gave his verdict on the injury situation of four Rams players ahead of their trip to the MKM Stadium on Wednesday evening,.

The Rams are in need of a positive result this midweek to put the crushing blow of conceding two second half additional time goals against Peterborough United behind them, eventually departing with a 2-1 loss at the weekend.

Colin Kazim-Richards suffered a torn achilles against Darren Ferguson’s men and Rooney assessed his and three other Rams’ fitness in the piece.

Rooney said in his pre-match press conference: “He (Kazim-Richards) has had a scan and we know what the injury is, but we are waiting on a specialist’s opinion in terms of whether he needs surgery or not. So we can’t put a timescale on it yet but I know it will be a long time either way. It will be months.”

There was a crumb of good news for Derby supporters, with the manager confirming that highly rated left back Lee Buchanan will be available to face Grant McCann’s Tigers. Kornell McDonald and Jason Knight will not be fit in time to return at the MKM Stadium but are showing encouraging signs.

Rooney continued: “Kornell is planning to train on Thursday. He will do a light session and he should be fit and ready for Sheffield United in the Cup.

“Knighty is working hard in the gym, he is not quite outside yet. He is out of his protective boot and he is progressing the way we thought he would. I think we are probably looking after the international break before Knighty is back with us.” he added.

Derby picked up a point on the opening day against Huddersfield Town at Pride Park but are only above the Championship relegation zone on goal difference, Rooney will be looking to delay the inevitable for as long as he can in the hope of some positive boardroom news.

The Verdict

Particularly without the services of arguably their best player in Krystian Bielik who is not expected to return until the turn of the year, Derby are hampered in terms of quality on the pitch, let alone by the current financial difficulties at the club.

Rooney is doing what he can in the meantime and will provide an excellent role model for the younger players that are having to step into the void a lot earlier than the club would have hoped they would have needed to.

Newly promoted Hull will be a difficult opponent, they began the campaign with a resounding 4-1 win over Preston North End and will be wanting to make up for a 3-0 loss at home to Queens Park Rangers last time out, the Rams may provide low hanging fruit.

