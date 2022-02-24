Wayne Rooney gives defiant message following Derby County defeat against Millwall

Wayne Rooney has claimed that his Derby County side are not in the business of giving up.

Rooney delivered a defiant message to his side in his post-match press conference on Wednesday night.

The Rams were defeated 2-1 at home to Millwall, suffering their first loss at Pride Park in 2022.

The defeat has left Derby eight points adrift of Championship survival following Reading’s victory over Birmingham City.

But Rooney believes his team will keep pushing to catch up to the teams above the drop for as long as it is mathematically possible to stay in the division.

“We conceded two sloppy goals and then give Millwall credit, they defended the box very well,” said Rooney, via the Irish Independent.

“But we kept pushing and I can’t knock the players, they kept going to the end and kept fighting.

“We will keep going and keep fighting. It’s a setback and a bad result but we’ll lose more games from now to the end of the season and it’s about the games we win.

“We need to turn some of the draws, especially away from home into wins, and we will keep fighting.

“As I keep saying, this league can throw up anything so we will keep going and believing.”

Jed Wallace gave the away side an early lead, with his strike coming in only the second minute.

Tyler Burey doubled the Lions’ lead on the 30 minute mark.

Despite an 88th minute consolation goal courtesy of an own goal scored by Jake Cooper, Derby were unable to muster a fight back.

The victory took Millwall to 12th in the table.

Derby next face an in-form Luton Town away from home on February 26.

The Verdict

An eight point gap with 13 games to go can still be overturned.

Derby’s next few weeks, both on and off the pitch, will be decisive for their long-term future.

In particular, the upcoming game against Barnsley is a great opportunity to gain three points over a relegation rival.

But if Reading can continue picking up results under interim manager Paul Ince then Derby will be left with little they can do.