Wayne Rooney given transfer hope as significant Derby County club update emerges

All Derby County players have now been paid their December salaries in full following weeks of uncertainty, according to the Derby Telegraph.

That is a major boost to Wayne Rooney’s plans as the transfer window enters its final full week, with County needing new players to sustain a push up the Championship table.

Rooney issued an ultimatum on the long-running takeover sage following the Rams’ victory over Queens Park Rangers at the weekend, saying: “We have to have answers in the next few days.

“It’s a big week. We have to show the ambition to move this club forward.”

Whilst the takeover from Derventio Holdings isn’t done yet, the wages now being settled may be a major boost to getting it over the line, as Sheikh Khaled can come into the club with no outstanding bills to pay.

And it now means that the transfer embargo that was placed upon the club following the late payment of wages can be lifted, although it remains to be seen how much money Rooney will actually have to play with.

Considering the Rams are close to letting 16-year-old starlet Kaide Gordon leave the club to join Liverpool for a fee of £1 million up-front – which could rise to £3 million in add-ons – it does seem like money is still tight at Pride Park, which could effect what Rooney can do in the next week.

But the good thing is is that he’s now actually able to do some kind of business as his hands were well-and-truly tied because of issues beyond his control.

The Verdict

Whilst it’s still not an ideal scenario with the takeover hanging in the balance, it is good news that players are now not in limbo in regards to wages anymore.

And it’s also a positive that Rooney can now get on with the job at hand, and although his dealings may end up potentially being restricted to loans and frees, that’s still a market that can be exploited very well.

As first reported by FLW last week, Oumar Niasse has been wanted by Rooney but a move has stalled due to the club’s financial situation – that may now get the go-ahead along with other bits of business.