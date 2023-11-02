Highlights Players and staff at Birmingham City are backing Wayne Rooney as manager, despite his poor start and three consecutive losses.

Players and staff have come out in support of Wayne Rooney, believing he can still be successful in his tenure with Birmingham City.

Since arriving at St Andrew's, Rooney hasn't enjoyed the best start, losing all three of his opening games as manager, most recently being beaten 3-1 away at Southampton last weekend.

Wayne Rooney's managerial record. as per Transfermarket Clubs Wins Draws Losses Derby County 25 21 38 DC United 14 13 26 Birmingham City 0 0 3 Stats taken as of 1st November

Fans booed the 38-year-old off after the recent defeat at Hull City but defender Emanuel Aiwu and coach Pete Shuttleworth have come out and backed the former Manchester United man to bring success to England's second city.

What have Aiwu and Shuttleworth said?

Austrian international Aiwu, speaking to BBC West Midlands said: "This is football, This is part of the business.

"We players have to make the best out of it, whichever coach is on the line and whoever we play for."

"We are very happy with Wayne Rooney, and we can still achieve good things together" added the Blues man.

First team coach Shuttleworth, whilst speaking to the BluesTV backed Rooney to be a good coach and outlined the targets for the future.

Speaking to the club's media channel Shuttleworth said: “This is our third club together, and I hold him in the highest regard, We all know what a great player he was, but I also think as a manager he’s going to be very, very successful.

“It’s great to be with him, the third club, I think he’s got all the potential to be a really, really top coach. He’s got an instinct and an intuition to the game that I’ve not really witnessed before with other people I’ve worked with. Himself and all the other coaches, we’re here to get our style of play on this team and make it exciting for people to watch and go forward.”

Will appointing Wayne Rooney be a good decision?

It was a massive gamble swapping John Eustace with Rooney, but it was what the board wanted and what they felt better suited their vision for Birmingham.

To Rooney's credit, he did a great job in a difficult situation at Derby County and almost pulled off a great escape despite a 21-point deduction.

With DC United, however, Rooney failed to reach the MLS play-offs. With that failure to reach play-offs and promotion spots and with where the new owners want the club to go, Rooney could fail to reach the ambition of Tom Wagner and co.

It's hard to tell really how Rooney will do. It hasn't gone very well for the likes of Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard - two past examples of former players making that leap into management.

But the rallying cry from players and staff in support of Rooney could give him the boost he needs and could work in his favour. Time will tell whether this former Manchester United hero is a success.