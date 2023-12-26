Highlights Birmingham City's poor form continues as they suffer a well-deserved defeat against Stoke City.

Wayne Rooney is not happy with his players and warns that everyone's position is up for grabs.

The performance against Stoke was concerning, and Rooney needs changes in the upcoming January transfer window.

Birmingham City boss Wayne Rooney has told his players they are playing for their places after they were well beaten by Stoke City on Boxing Day.

Birmingham’s poor form continues

It’s fair to say the England legend hasn’t had the impact he would’ve wanted since he was named as John Eustace’s replacement back in October.

After inheriting a side that were in the top six, Blues now 19th in the Championship, just seven points above the relegation zone.

Championship Table (As it stands December 26th) Team P Pts 19 Birmingham City 24 27 20 Millwall 24 26 21 Huddersfield Town 24 25 22 QPR 24 20 23 Sheffield Wednesday 24 16 24 Rotherham United 24 16

Rooney has the support of the board as he looks to make major changes at the club, but the first few months have been challenging, as the squad try to get to grips with the new approach.

Blues were extremely poor against Stoke, who were two up at half-time thanks to goals from Jordan Thompson and Lynden Gooch, with Andre Vidigal effectively ending the game as a contest in the 53rd minute by getting a third.

Whilst Romelle Donovan was a positive, and Jay Stansfield pulled one back for Rooney’s side, it didn’t hide what was a concerning display, especially defensively.

Wayne Rooney warns his Birmingham City players

And, speaking to Birmingham Live after the game, Rooney didn’t pull any punches with his assessment, as he acknowledged his side weren’t good enough.

“Apart from Romelle I’m not happy with one player. Every player’s position is up for grabs because that is nowhere near good enough. When you’ve got fans paying their money to come and watch the players, you’ve got staff working extremely hard, and we’ve let them down - including me. We have to make sure we put that right.

“It wasn’t the result, or the performance, or anything we wanted to be honest. It was unrecognisable in the way we played. I felt the players didn’t want to take the ball, they didn’t press the way we wanted them to, the goals we conceded were crazy, and we didn’t deserve anything out of the game.”

Rooney needs January transfer additions

We know that Rooney is set to oversee a major project at St. Andrew’s, and he is making it clear here that he is willing to change the players, but how high a turnover they will have in January remains to be seen.

Clearly, the group isn't capable of playing in the way he wants, from the higher defensive line to the building out from the back.

That obviously brings questions whether the boss should adapt, but so far he has decided to stick to his guns, despite the poor results.

The manner of the performance against Stoke was very concerning, and Rooney needs a response when Birmingham host Bristol City on Friday. Either way though, it’s shaping up to be a huge January window for the club as they get sucked closer to the bottom three.