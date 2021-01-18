Wayne Rooney facing Derby County headache ahead of Bournemouth clash as injury update emerges

Derby County return to action on Tuesday evening as they welcome AFC Bournemouth to Pride Park Stadium.

Despite a real upturn in form since Wayne Rooney took charge of the first team the Rams are currently enduring a difficult run of form having lost each of their last three fixtures in all competitions.

With the Cherries clash coming up quickly it seems that Rooney will still be without two key players for the contest.

Tom Lawrence is set to miss out for the Rams once again with injury, according to Ryan Conway of The Athletic.

The midfielder limped off with an ankle knock during the clash with Stoke City on December 12 and has yet to make a return to first team action as he steps up his recovery.

Lawrence was ‘touch and go’ to face Rotherham United at the weekend but ended up missing out against the Millers, and looks set to sit out the Bournemouth match as well.

Lawrence out for tomorrow. Marshall being monitored after having an illness (non-covid). — Ryan Conway (@RJConway92) January 18, 2021

Another player who could miss out is David Marshall.

The goalkeeper missed the weekend’s clash with the Millers due to feeling unwell in the days before the contest.

Rooney has emphasised that he Marshall has tested negative for COVID-19, however Conway he will be monitored ahead of the clash with the Cherries.

The Verdict

This will be a sizeable blow for Derby County.

Tom Lawrence has been a big miss since suffering his ankle injury and I’m sure that supporters would like to get him back at the earliest possible opportunity.

As for David Marshall it’ll be interesting to see whether he’s passed fit for the clash with the Cherries.