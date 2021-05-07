Wayne Rooney faces these Derby County dilemmas ahead of this weekend’s crunch clash with Sheffield Wednesday

Derby County boss Wayne Rooney will be eager to see his side put in a much-improved display when they return to action on the final day of the Championship season this weekend.

The Rams were beaten by promotion-chasing Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium, which means that they need to better Rotherham United’s result on Saturday to avoid relegation into the third-tier of English football.

Derby are 21st, and just two points clear of the relegation zone, which will make for nervy reading for the club’s supporters at this moment in time.

The Rams take on 23rd-placed Sheffield Wednesday this weekend, with Darren Moore’s side still in with a chance of Championship survival this term.

The Owls can avoid relegation themselves into League One if they beat Derby and Rotherham United fail to beat Cardiff City at the same time.

Derby are in the best position out of the team facing relegation on Saturday, but are in the poorest run of form out of themselves and their relegation-threatened teams.

We take a look at some of the dilemmas that Wayne Rooney faces ahead of their crunch clash with Sheffield Wednesday this weekend.

Who should start between the posts for Derby?

David Marshall has been Derby’s first-choice goalkeeper for much of this year’s campaign, but Kelle Roos has started their last two matches.

Roos has conceded twice in both of those matches, and it’ll be interesting to see which goalkeeper is given the nod to start against the Owls this weekend.

With a relatively inexperienced team, it wouldn’t come as a surprise to see Marshall potentially being handed a start for one of Derby’s most important matches in recent years, as they look to avoid relegation into League One this term.

Roberts or Jozwiak?

Jozwiak started Derby’s recent clash with Swansea City, but was replaced by Roberts with 21 minutes remaining of the match, as the Rams went in search of an equaliser on the day.

Roberts has found regular game time hard to come by this term, with the Manchester City loanee making just ten league starts so far, which will be frustrating for the former Fulham youngster.

Should Rooney change his formation?

Rooney opted for a defensive four in the defeat to Swansea City last weekend, and it’ll be interesting to see whether he’ll change that heading into their clash with Sheffield Wednesday.

The game plan could change midway through the game, depending on how Rotherham United are getting on, but Rooney will have a decision to make ahead of their game against the Owls.

He could play an attack-minded formation, as they look to keep their survival hopes in their own hands, or play a defence-minded approach, and hope that Rotherham United don’t better their result.