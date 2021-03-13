Wayne Rooney faces these Derby County decisions ahead of Millwall at 3pm

Derby County face an incredibly tricky test as they take on Millwall this afternoon.

The Rams are enduring a difficult period at the moment with the club currently on a run of four matches without a win.

As a result Wayne Rooney’s side are nervously looking over their shoulders as the prospect of a relegation battle looms large.

Derby are in 18th position in the table but with just six points and several games in hand between them and the drop zone it’s clear that Rooney’s side need to start picking up some points to ease their concerns.

But what are the key decisions that Rooney faces against Millwall? Let’s take a look.

Who starts in goal

Rooney faces a big decision as to who will start between the sticks against Millwall.

David Marshall has been out of action for the last three fixtures due to a back injury but will be back in contention for the clash with the Lions.

Kelle Roos has been deputising in the mean time and has done a decent job which means that there could be a big decision to make.

Finding a solution to goal drought

It’s been a difficult period for Derby County’s attacking players.

The Rams have failed to score in each of their last three games – an issue that must be addressed if the club are to get back to winning ways against Millwall.

Gary Rowett’s side are a tough outfit and so Rooney will need a plan if they’re to cause an offensive threat.

Louie Sibley

The midfielder is surely knocking on the door to be included from the start.

Sibley has endured a mixed campaign but has looked very bright in recent weeks after coming back into the first team fold.

With goals a real problem for Derby it’d be great to see the youngster given a chance to shine as he has the ability to be a real differential.