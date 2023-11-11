Highlights Birmingham City is looking to make potential signings in the January transfer window to bolster their squad after a winless start under new manager Wayne Rooney.

The club is reportedly interested in signing Wrexham's Elliot Lee, who has been in impressive form for the League Two side.

The potential arrival of Lee could impact current Birmingham City player Oliver Burke, who may lose his place in the starting XI and see his loan spell jeopardized.

As the January transfer window edges ever closer, teams including Birmingham City will be looking at potential targets.

The Blues are expected to be a busy side in the new year, as new manager Wayne Rooney is said to be backed by the club’s owners.

Rooney is now four games into his Birmingham City tenure, and pressure is already building on the former Manchester United man from the club’s supporters as they are yet to win.

Their recent game against Ipswich Town looked like that was going to end, but them throwing away a 2-0 lead did nothing to stop the fans from being disgruntled.

So, with the results not being the best, it is no surprise to see that Birmingham are being linked with several arrivals in January.

Birmingham City interested in signing Wrexham’s Elliot Lee

According to a report from The Sun, the Blues are interested in a potential deal for Wrexham’s Elliot Lee.

Lee joined the Welsh side back in the summer of 2022 on a free transfer from Luton Town.

The 28-year-old made an instant impact, as he was crucial to the club’s rise through the National League, scoring 12 goals in 45 league appearances.

Lee, who can play in midfield as well as be more advanced, has continued that fine form this season, netting 10 goals and recording two assists in 16 League Two games so far.

His form for the League Two side doesn’t look to have gone unnoticed, with this report stating that Rooney is keen on signing Lee as he looks to bolster and improve his Birmingham squad for the rest of the campaign.

The midfielder is still contracted to the Red Dragons until the summer of 2025, meaning Wrexham are under no pressure to sell and therefore, could demand a hefty fee for the 28-year-old.

Which Birmingham City player could be affected by Elliot Lee’s potential arrival?

There is obviously still a long way to go to understand if Birmingham’s interest in Lee is genuine or not, while a deal is also a long way from happening.

However, when these stories start to emerge, fans will start to wonder where he might play and who could be unfortunate enough to miss out because of him.

In this case, were Lee to arrive at St. Andrews, it could see current attacker Oliver Burke miss out in the starting XI.

Burke joined Birmingham on a season-long loan deal from German side Werder Bremen in the summer transfer window.

He has so far played in 10 league games for the club, starting six of them and starting the last three. The 26-year-old has so far averaged 0.5 shots per game, 0.4 dribbles, and collected 0.5 key passes from his 66.2% pass accuracy, as per WhoScored.com.

Burke, who can operate anywhere at the top end of the pitch but prefers to play out wide, has yet to register a goal or assist this season.

It is likely he may lose his place in the starting XI in the coming weeks, given the other options, but were Lee to arrive, he would no doubt see his place in the number 10 role become non-existent.

Rooney has placed the 26-year-old in that role in the last couple of games, but it seems the Birmingham boss wants to add a more attacking threat in that area, and if Lee joins, it could put Burke’s game time and loan spell in jeopardy.

It is unclear if the club has a break clause, but if that is something they have, it could be used by the club, especially if Lee arrives, because with the changes expected at the club, Burke may no longer feature on a regular basis.