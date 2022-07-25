Wayne Rooney eyeing up seven-figure transfer move for Luton Town player

Luton Town talisman Elijah Adebayo is the subject of significant interest from Major League Soccer outfit D.C. United, Washington Post journalist Steven Goff has reported.

It has been claimed that United, who are based in the capital of the United States and managed by Wayne Rooney following his appointment as manager earlier in the month, will make an approach worth in excess of $5 million (£4.15 million) for the 24-year-old’s services.

And it’s not the first time that Rooney has been interested in the towering striker, as he tried to sign Adebayo back in January 2021 when he was still in League Two with Walsall, which is when Luton won the race for his services.

Quiz: Can you remember the score the last time Luton Town played at these 26 stadiums?

1 of 26 Stamford Bridge? 2-1 L 3-1 L 4-1 L 5-1 L

Adebayo has two years remaining on his contract at Kenilworth Road having arrived 18 months ago, and last season in the Championship he scored 16 times in 41 appearances.

D.C. United are currently rock-bottom of the MLS Eastern Conference after 20 matches played, with just five wins to their name, and Rooney has already brought a United Kingdom-based player across the Atlantic Ocean this summer in the form of Ravel Morrison, who joined following his Derby County departure.

The Verdict

Despite Luton bringing in two new strikers in the form of Carlton Morris and Cauley Woodrow this summer, it doesn’t necessarily mean Adebayo is on the way out.

Nathan Jones has already stated that the target man won’t be going anywhere due to the fact he believes no-one will meet his valuation, and whilst every player has their price, it’s likely to be far higher than the figure being banded about when it comes to United’s interest.

You get the feeling that Adebayo hasn’t stopped developing, and in a Luton team full of potential, he can continue on his upward trajectory.

Whilst the MLS is attracting better players every year, it would be a major risk if Adebayo was to make the Transatlantic move as he is surely a Premier League player in waiting in the next 12 months.